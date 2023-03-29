Renton sports card shop seeing increased excitement in Mariners memorabilia before Opening Day

A sports cards shop in Renton is seeing a renewed interest in Mariners baseball. Fans of all ages are working on their card and memorabilia collections.

SEATTLE — DJ's Sportscards has been in business since 1988.

The popular spot on Duvall Avenue Northeast in Renton is open every day except for Sunday.

On any given day - the door keeps swinging open with sports fans and hobby collectors of all ages.

The 2022 Seattle Mariners season sparked a renewed interest in the hometown team for long-time fans and new fans.

For babies born during last season - their whole life has been about a Mariners playoff team.

On Saturday afternoon ahead of Opening Day - DJ's Sportscards was hopping with people of all ages looking for a variety of items.

The store not only offers sports cards, but also memorabilia, Pokémon trading cards, Legos, Beanie Babies, and other classic items.

Don Joss, better known as DJ, has been in the collectible business for more than 35 years.

He opened his store when he was just 16 years old.

Regulars stopping by or calling the shop are countless. Joss said he enjoys selling a $1 card to a kid just starting their collection just the same as he enjoys selling a thousand-dollar item.

Joss said Opening Day is drawing in more people.

"I have a lot of Mariner fans that come and there’s always excitement at the start of every year, but every year they’ve kind of faltered," Joss said. "To finally have a year where they carried through, made the playoffs…we had the hottest rookie in baseball with Julio Rodriguez.”

One of the hottest cards out there is a Julio Rodriguez rookie card depending on the grading standard.

“I’ve got rookie cards for $5 and there’s cards of him that are signed and limited number that sell for thousands of dollars," Joss said.

Joss does not just run his shop. He also has some special pieces of Mariners history of his own including game-worn jerseys from Julio Cruz and Alvin Davis, two of his all-time favorites Mariners.

If you have been inside DJ's Sportscards in Renton - you know its square footage is covered in sports cards and other items. For that reason, Joss said the store will move this summer to a new location just a few blocks from its current location.