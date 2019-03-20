SEATTLE — Seattle rapper Macklemore performed to a hyped-up crowd before the Mariners' home opener Thursday. He took the stage just before the Mariners took the field against the Boston Red Sox, the reigning World Series champions.

Macklemore opened with his tribute to late Mariners' announcer Dave Niehaus with his hit song, "My Oh My." Then the rapper delighted fans with the song, "Glorious," and jumped off the top of a large speaker.

After Macklemore's performance, the National Anthem was performed by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready before Mariners legend and new Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

KING

The Mariners stadium, formerly known as Safeco Field, became T-Mobile Park after the mobile communications giant bought the naming rights in December 2018. The lease extends through December 2043.

It had been known as Safeco Field since the insurance company purchased the naming rights in 1998 for $40 million. The name change was controversial when it was first announced last year because of the $135 million in public funding that was earmarked for it.

