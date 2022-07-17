Mariners select high school shortstop Cole Young in first round

The Mariners go to the high school ranks with the team's first overall pick in the MLB Draft. Seattle selects shortstop Cole Young with the 21st pick in the first

Example video title will go here for this video

The Mariners go to the high school ranks with the team's first overall pick in the MLB Draft. Seattle selects shortstop Cole Young with the 21st pick.

Young played for North Allegheny High School in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. He hit .428 with 11 home runs and 64 RBI over 73 games in his high school career. The 18-year-old hits left-handed.

Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter says the M's scouts raved about Young.

"This kid has raw power, but he is a kid that doesn't give up at-bats. He uses the whole field. He would rather take a line drive than sell out for power," Hunter said. "We do think with the maturity of this bat, I think he'll be exceeding his power grades because he is such an advanced hitter."

Young was rated as a top 20 prospect by numerous websites.

It's the second straight year that Seattle selected a high schooler in the first round. Last year, the took catcher Harry Ford with the 12th overall pick.

Young is committed to play baseball for Duke.

In the second round, Seattle took VCU third baseman Tyler Locklear with the 58th overall pick.

The 21-year-old just finished his redshirt sophomore year. In 62 games this season, Locklear hit .402 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI. Locklear holds the VCU record for homers and RBI in a season with this year's totals.

The Mariners take VCU 3rd baseman Tyler Locklear in the 2nd round, 58th overall.



📸: AP Photo/Mike Caudill#MLBDraft22 pic.twitter.com/q78Uts64OB — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) July 18, 2022

Mariners then came back in the competitive balance round B and selected pitcher Walter Ford with the 74th overall pick. Ford just finished his senior year at Pace High School in Florida.

LOCALS IN THE DRAFT

Bainbridge Island's JR Ritchie went 35th overall to the Atlanta Braves. Ritchie was featured in KING 5's Prep Zone this spring. He's committed to UCLA.

Toutle Lake's Jackson Cox goes in the second round to Colorado, 50th overall. He's a pitcher that's committed to the Oregon Ducks.