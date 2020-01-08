Taijuan Walker overpowering as Mariners beat Athletics 5-3

Third straight win for the Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Taijuan Walker threw one-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Lewis recorded his sixth straight multi-hit game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3.

Walker was dominant making his first start in Seattle since the end of the 2016 season before being traded to Arizona. Walker struck out eight and walked only two. The lone hit was Ramon Laureano’s double leading off the fourth inning.

Lewis had two hits, including an RBI single, and has hit safely in all eight games this season. Kyle Seager added a two-run double for Seattle. Seager and Lewis are the only pair of teammates each with 8 RBI this season.

J.P. Crawford has hit safely in five consecutive games. Crawford has reached base 18 times this season, tied for most in the American League with Lewis.