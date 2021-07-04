Kikuchi named to 1st MLB All-Star game

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is going to his first MLB All-Star game. The left-hander was named to the All-Star team.

Kikuchi is the 14th Japanese-born player to go to the Midsummer Classic. He's the fifth Japanese-born player from the Mariners selected to play. He joins Ichiro (10x), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2x), Shigetoshi Hasegawa (1), and Hisashi Iwakuma (1).

The 30-year-old has a 6-3 record with a 3.18 ERA. He's also made 11 quality starts, most by a left-hander in the American League.

Kikuchi is currently Seattle's lone representative for the game.