Mariners

Kikuchi named to 1st MLB All-Star game

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is going to his first MLB All-Star game. The left-hander was named to the All-Star team.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi and teammates clap before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is going to his first MLB All-Star game.  The left-hander was named to the All-Star team.

Kikuchi is the 14th Japanese-born player to go to the Midsummer Classic. He's the fifth Japanese-born player from the Mariners selected to play.  He joins Ichiro (10x), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2x), Shigetoshi Hasegawa (1), and Hisashi Iwakuma (1).  

The 30-year-old has a 6-3 record with a 3.18 ERA.  He's also made 11 quality starts, most by a left-hander in the American League.

Kikuchi is currently Seattle's lone representative for the game.

The All-Star game will be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

