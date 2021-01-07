Mariners' Santiago expected to have sticky appeal next week

M's pitcher Hector Santiago is expected to have the appeal hearing about his 10-game suspension for using a grip-enhancing foreign substance heard next week.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is expected to have the appeal hearing about his 10-game suspension for using a grip-enhancing foreign substance heard next week during the team's current homestand.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said he didn't know exact date but believed it would be the middle of next week.

Seattle begins a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances when he was given a 10-game suspension.

Santiago pitched for the first time since the suspension was announced in Friday's 5-4 win.