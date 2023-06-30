How Seattle officials plan to keep 2023 MLB All-Star Week safe, secure

Tens of thousands of people will flock to Seattle for All-Star festivities, and a lot of effort goes into ensuring a safe and secure experience for all.

SEATTLE — For the dozens of law enforcement agencies at the local and federal level tasked with keeping fans safe during 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle, preparations start well before first pitch on July 11.

One of these agencies, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), put together a public service announcement reminding the public to keep anything that flies out of the air during the festivities.

“If someone chose to ignore those restrictions and they operated a drone in a restricted area they would face both federal, criminal and civil penalties as well as local charges,” said Richard Collodi from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Seattle division.

The FBI in Seattle is teaming up with the Coast Guard, Seattle Police Department (SPD), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure the airspace above T-Mobile Park stays clear while the collective baseball world gathers below.

“We are a piece of the puzzle in terms of providing a great experience for everybody coming to Seattle to enjoy the MLB All-Star weekend,” said Robert Hammer of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Agents from HSI also will be on site to monitor everything from potential human trafficking to stemming the flow of counterfeit baseball gear through the Port of Seattle into the city.

“I think the world is going to be looking at All-Star week in Seattle. I think it’s a really great opportunity for the city,” said Hammer.

Major event security is nothing new for the agencies involved, as prep work often begins years in advance for an occasion of this caliber.

The Washington National Guard gave KING 5 an up-close look at Washington's 10th Civil Support Team that will deployed in Seattle for All-Star Week. Part of that contingent will be a team tracking the air quality around the stadium to be ready for responses to bomb threats or detection of hazardous materials.

“They should know that months of preparation have gone into this at every level,” Collodi said.