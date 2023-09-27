Young fan appears to hit George Kirby with baseball during Mariners game

The fan appeared to have been escorted out of the game after hitting Kirby with the ball.

SEATTLE — George Kirby put together one of his best starts of the season Tuesday night, but appeared to draw the ire of one young fan at T-Mobile Park during the Mariners' win over the Houston Astros.

Kirby was struck by a baseball during a break in the action Tuesday night, one which looked to be thrown from the stands.

Someone in the stands at T-Mobile Park threw a ball onto the field and hit George Kirby while he was on the mound pic.twitter.com/43aJrTWbW6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023

“It surprised the hell out of me,” Kirby said after the game (h/t Seattle Times). “I thought it was the umpire because I had my hands up and asked for the ball. I thought he threw it. I mean, it was an impressive throw. I’ll give him that.”

The fan appeared to be a teenager who was wearing a Mariners jersey. Video being shared around social media and featured on the national broadcast showed the fan appearing to be escorted out of the game by stadium staff.

Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game that the young fan caught an Astros foul ball and thought he should throw it back onto the field. Fans of the home team at certain ballparks around the country traditionally will throw back home runs hit by the opposing team occasionally, although the baseballs almost never hit one of the players on the field.

Kirby nonetheless didn't let the strange incident affect him, as he tossed six scoreless innings in one of the most important games of the season as the Mariners cling to playoff aspirations.