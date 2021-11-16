Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

The Seahawks quarterback wants to play another 10 years in the NFL.

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires.

The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is focused on helping the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) turn their season around but he also has big plans for the future.

Wilson, who turns 33 on Nov. 29, has several interests away from football, including storytelling.