Paul Silvi: Russell Wilson has wanted out of Seattle for two seasons

Wilson gave the Seahawks a tremendous decade, but all good things must come to an end.

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks seem to be taking a lot of heat for trading Russell Wilson.

Let's remember, Wilson wanted out of Seattle and not just this season. He listed four teams he would approve a trade to after last season.

This time around, it only took a couple of days after the Seahawks' season finale for Wilson to put the word out he wanted to again "explore his options." This is from a quarterback who still has two years left on his contract.

So, before you go slamming the Seahawks, they actually did their quarterback a solid.

Sure, they could have kept him at the top of their payroll for two more seasons, but why? If his heart isn't in it anymore in this town, he should seek a fresh start somewhere else.

Let's face it, Wilson wants a new contract after next season and that number will start at $50 million a season, courtesy of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers re-setting the bar with his new four-year, $200 million contract.

That's the price for a top NFL quarterback. I just don't think the Seahawks are interested in writing that check.

Wilson is an excellent quarterback. But when you peel away the millions and the mansion, he's nothing but a disgruntled employee. A little harsh, yes, but true.

For two seasons now he's wanted out of Seattle. Do you really want to go through a third season waiting and wondering if the team is doing all it can to please its star quarterback, only to get to the end of that season when, for a third-straight year, we all get to hear about the newest "top four teams" he'd like to play for?

How come those destinations are never Seattle?

Wilson gave the Seahawks a tremendous decade, but all good things must come to an end.

People ask me if I was surprised by the trade. Nope.

And I really believe anyone who's around the Seahawks' organization or covers the team on regularly isn't shocked either. We could all read between the lines last week at the NFL Combine.

GM John Schneider said, "we're not shopping him." No, you weren't, but you were taking calls.

Bottom line, nobody said we won't trade Wilson.

After listening to the organization's top two guys, it was clear the window to trade Wilson was wide open. And they proved it.

As far as the trade itself, I have no problem with the Seahawks making this deal. I'm happy for Wilson. He gets a renewed chance to continue building his legacy in the NFL. He always talks about winning more Super Bowls and he now thinks Denver gives him a better shot to accomplish those goals.