x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Mariners' Santiago banned 80 games for positive drug test

The suspension under MLB’s drug program will cost Héctor Santiago about half his $700,000 major league salary.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago throws against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK — Seattle pitcher Héctor Santiago was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances. 

While the sticky stuff penalty was with pay, the suspension under MLB’s drug program will cost him about half his $700,000 major league salary.

A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. He is a 10-year major league veteran, going 48-51 with a 4.12 ERA and six saves.

Related Articles