Mariners' Santiago banned 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK — Seattle pitcher Héctor Santiago was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances.
While the sticky stuff penalty was with pay, the suspension under MLB’s drug program will cost him about half his $700,000 major league salary.
A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. He is a 10-year major league veteran, going 48-51 with a 4.12 ERA and six saves.