Will Seahawks draft a QB regardless if Geno Smith re-signs? | Locked On Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is evaluating the 2023 quarterback class, despite the likely return of veteran Geno Smith.

SEATTLE — Although a deal has not been finalized, all signs point to veteran quarterback and 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith returning to the Seattle Seahawks for the 2023 season.

Whether that return comes via an extension or use of the franchise tag, Smith will almost certainly be under center for Seattle next year.

However, that won't preclude Seattle from exploring the quarterback-rich 2023 NFL draft class, and considering they hold two picks in the first round they have the ability to add a highly-regarded signal caller into the mix if they so choose.

This doesn't surprise Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith or NFL draft expert Rob Rang, who both believe Seattle will bring Smith back while exploring opportunities to add a development quarterback as well.

"I think Seattle has a great deal of confidence they can bring Geno Smith back and hit the ground running," Rang said. "But also, they are in such a great position to draft a young quarterback to develop, get into that program, and kickstart his NFL career."

Seattle currently holds both the fifth and 20th overall pick in the upcoming draft, giving them an opportunity to select a quarterback and still add an impactful position player at another area of need.

While Bryce Young and CJ Stroud probably won't still be on the board at number five, the team might be able to land someone like Will Levis from Kentucky, Anthony Richardson from Florida, or Hendon Hooker from Tennessee.

You can bet general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll are evaluating every possible option with those two picks, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they land on a quarterback with one of them.