Tahoma High School senior with Down syndrome scores touchdown before homecoming game

She continues to reflect on last Friday night. Just before the school's homecoming game against Federal Way, Wyatt Bureau was finally able to suit up, after being the team's equipment manager for the past four years.



"Every time I watch the video, it makes me really emotional,” Allison Bureau said. “Just because seeing Wyatt to experience something that he would never get to experience and seeing how happy that made him. With excitement, and love and support and the entire stadium just do the same was just heartwarming."



It was a heartwarming experience for Tahoma’s head football coach, Zach Myers, who helped plan this special night.



"I'm really, grateful, for who he is," Myers said. "And what he's done for this program. And just like our kids continue to learn from him, I continue to learn from him too. And he will always have a home at Tahoma."



As far as what's next for Wyatt Bureau, he's graduating this spring. He'll continue to break down barriers and run toward his goals.