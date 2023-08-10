Tahoma High School senior with Down syndrome scores touchdown before homecoming game

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A night to remember for a Tahoma High School senior with Down syndrome. He made the play of the season before the school's homecoming game last week.
A special young man, chasing his dreams, as a team makes them a reality. KING 5 obtained a video of Tahoma High School senior Wyatt Bureau celebrating in the end zone, 18 years in the making.
"Insane amazing experience, any parent could ever experience especially as a parent of a child with a disability," said Allison Bureau, his mother.
Allison Bureau was beaming with pride for her son who was born with Down syndrome.
She continues to reflect on last Friday night. Just before the school's homecoming game against Federal Way, Wyatt Bureau was finally able to suit up, after being the team's equipment manager for the past four years.
"Every time I watch the video, it makes me really emotional,” Allison Bureau said. “Just because seeing Wyatt to experience something that he would never get to experience and seeing how happy that made him. With excitement, and love and support and the entire stadium just do the same was just heartwarming."
It was a heartwarming experience for Tahoma’s head football coach, Zach Myers, who helped plan this special night.
"I'm really, grateful, for who he is," Myers said. "And what he's done for this program. And just like our kids continue to learn from him, I continue to learn from him too. And he will always have a home at Tahoma."
As far as what's next for Wyatt Bureau, he's graduating this spring. He'll continue to break down barriers and run toward his goals.
"We are just so incredibly proud of him, every day,” Allison Bureau said. “And so happy and excited for him, that he got to experience this."