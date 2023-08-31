Prep Zone: Lynden football has a tradition of winning

Since 2008, the Lynden Lions have won seven state titles and have been in the championship game nine times.

LYNDEN, Wash. — High school football is officially back KING 5 Sports kicks off a new season of Prep Zone stories by taking a trip north to visit Lynden and one of the winningest football programs in the state.

Fifteen minutes northeast of Bellingham, you'll find dairy farms and a town known for being Washington state's largest Dutch settlement. In 2016, Front Street was named the best Main Street in America.

But on Friday night's, downtown takes a back seat to Rollie DeKoster Field.

"I didn't really dream of playing college football anywhere, I dreamed of playing on Rollie DeKoster Field every Friday night and suiting up with my brothers," said senior Charlie Ayers.

Blake VanDalen has been coaching at Lynden since 1997 and he played for the Lions. VanDalen has led the Lions to back-to-back state titles.

Lynden is also riding the state's longest win streak, 24 straight. Overall, the Lions have won 10 state football championships and they have a 77% win percentage in the playoffs.

But this is not just a football town.

The Lynden and Lyden Christian basketball teams have won 10 state titles in five years. Both schools have excelled in all sports. There's a winning culture in this tight-knit little town, that you could also rename, Title Town!