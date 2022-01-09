Lake Stevens running back ranked 11th in the country

Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar has already committed to Notre Dame ahead of his senior football season.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Over the past decade, Lake Stevens has been one of the top football teams in the state.

The Vikings have won nine straight Wesco championships and have played for the state title in two of the last three championship games.

"We come out here every day with the expectation we are going to win, and we work hard and we hold ourselves to that," said Lake Stevens center Grant Lynch.

"We have a great coaching staff, we have good players, but our coaches are disciplined and keep us grounded, that's a big part of it," said Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar.

Limar, a senior at Lake Stevens, is the top-rated running back in the West Region and the 11th-ranked back in the country.

"The thing that makes Jayden the best is his ability is his patience in setting up blocks and then he has the explosion to take off when he sees the hole," said Lynch.

"He's been a leader since sophomore year, in people's eyes. It's great to have someone on your team pushing you every day, " said senior Isaac Redford.

"He is just fun to be around, he has a lot of charisma, he is a real smart football player, he's smart in the classroom, but his football IQ is one of the reasons he has success," said Lake Stevens head coach Tom Tri.

During his junior season, he rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He's run a 4.46 40 and has a 43-inch vertical jump, but he's never let the numbers go to his head.

"Stay humble, honestly, a lot of people get success, they get cocky and that's a reason for their declines, but I kept my family around me, and I did not get a big head," said Limar. And family means a lot to Jayden, last season he finally got the chance to play on the same team with his little brother Jayshon.

"Pretty cool experience, I'm sad this is the last year, it's just an awesome experience to learn from him and share this experience together. He's able to run and catch, overall, he has a great mindset, he knows the game well and I feel like if I can learn that, then I can get close to his level or even better," said Jayshon Limar.

"We never got to play on any teams together, so now he is it's great, hopefully, I can play with him in college one day we will see how that all works out, it's definitely been great," said Jayden Limar.

Jayden didn't want any distractions during his senior season, so last May he made the big announcement that he was committing to Notre Dame.

"I thought about who's going to help me the most out after college, they definitely have the best name, and branding, so I'm going to meet some great people and I'm looking forward to that," said Jayden. But before Jayden bolts for South Bend, he has one more goal as a Viking.

"Obviously, everybody's end goal is to win a state championship, that's our goal and I think we can do that this year," said Jayden.