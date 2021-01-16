x
Josh Gordon's reinstatement rescinded, suspension resumes

Gordon was signed by the Seahawks in September despite being under an indefinite suspension
Credit: AP
FILE - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The conditional reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon has been rescinded by the NFL, and Gordon is once again under suspension. 

The change in Gordon’s status was listed on the NFL’s official transactions. Gordon was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in September despite being under an indefinite suspension.

He received conditional reinstatement in early December with the hope he'd play at the end of the season. But that never took place. Gordon was placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list in Week 16.