Huskies win in a shootout, 4-3

MATTHEWS, N.C . – After 110 scoreless minutes, Washington booked its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen, beating #15 Saint Louis 4-3 in a shootout. Huskies' keeper Olivia Sekany make a huge punch save during PK's, then left the box to drive home the game winner herself.

Washington made its first three penalty kicks by Olivia Van Der Jagt, Mary Johnson, and Karlee Stueckle before missing. Sekany came out of her net to take the fifth PK with the game on the line. She fooled her keeper counterpart and ripped a low shot toward the right post to send the Huskies to the next round. The Huskies outshot the Billikens 15-9 overall and 7-3 on shots on goal.