Seattle Thunderbirds preparing for WHL Championship

"It was devastating. It's hard coming so close to one of your dreams and coming short, so this year is really big for us," said Davidson.



Despite only being 20 years old, Davidson is the veteran of this young team made up of players 15 to 20 years old. The players come from all over the world and hope to eventually achieve their dreams of playing in the NHL. Davidson is from Edmonton, Canada, but said he's loved calling Kent his home for the last five years.



"It's my second home, it's my home away from home. Everybody here has been super supportive and super opening to me, kind of coming from Canada, not knowing a whole lot and they've made it super welcoming here," said Davidson.



According to T-birds officials, the five home playoff games at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent have been near sellouts with an average of 5,000 fans. Matt O'Dette the head coach of the team said that has been essential for their success and growing the sport.



"It's been a hockey town for a long time, and I think people are just starting to realize that we'll continue to grow the game here, it's a great sport and I'm so happy people are getting exposed to it," said O’Dette.



O'Dette said he believes their time is now. "We're happy to be here but we're not satisfied, we're looking to finish the job this year."



The first game for the Thunderbirds is against the Winnipeg Ice this Friday. The first home playoff game for this series will be on May 16.