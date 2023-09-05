'Twin Turbo': This Kraken super fan is super familiar looking

Connor Roestel frequently gets comments saying he resembles Seattle Kraken star Brandon "Turbo" Tanev.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Connor Roestel of Mukilteo says he never imagined he would be considered a “super fan” and certainly didn’t expect to become one of the more familiar faces in the crowd for the Seattle Kraken.

“I learned to ice skate when I was 25,” says Roestel. In fact, he learned to skate at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate. He rents the same pair of skates (#318) every time he hits the ice and says his newfound passion for hockey has increased his superstitions.

“I just don’t change up what’s working. When I watch the game here they win. I’m always in my jersey and clearly, I’m not cutting my hair or shaving,” he said.

Roestel admits most of the other fans he watches games with probably don’t even know his real name. They know him as "Twin Turbo." The nickname is a tribute to his favorite player and doppelgänger, #13 Brandon Tanev.

Twin Turbo really came to life a year ago when Roestel says he slipped in the shower and injured his nose.

“I looked like I took a puck to the face,” says Roestel. He shared a photo on social media joking that he came out of the shower “looking like Tanev.”

Tanev made national news when he was the Seattle Kraken's selection from the Penguins during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. His viral wide-eyed headshot was a hit on social media and even fodder for late-night comedy shows.

Roestel realized his likeness to Tanev was real but the facial hair and lengthy locks were lacking.

“I even talked to people with long hair and realized it would take a while so l just started letting it grow and when my facial hair started to match his everything changed,” Roestel said.

A chance encounter at the Kraken IcePlex resulted in a twin-style photo with Tanev and Roestel matching expressions.

“Even one of the players' wives asked me if I was related to Tanev,” says Roestel.

His Tanev Jersey was a bit too obvious so Roestel decided to play off Tanev’s nickname, “Turbo.” Twin Turbo became the moniker for Roestel and he says one of the coaches even delivered a signed hockey stick from Tanev.

Twin Turbo has become a fixture at the Kraken Community Iceplex and says he even watched several of the game on skates.

“People say to be a super fan you gotta be a season ticket holder, you gotta go to every game but I don’t have that luxury,” says Roestel.

He says a commitment to celebrating the team wherever he is makes him a true fan and his Twin Turbo jersey has even rooted for Seattle while in New York. He says he’ll watch Game 4 with other fans at 32 Bar & Grill overlooking the practice ice.