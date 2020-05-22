AP source: NHLPA board voting on playoff format to return

The NHL Players' Association's executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return to play format.

The NHL Players' Association's executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return to play format, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Results of the vote could be in as soon as Friday night. Even if the executive board votes to approve the format, it doesn't seal the deal for the NHL season resuming.

The league and players union still need to negotiate other details, including health and safety protocols.