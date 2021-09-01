EWU alum wins silver in 2020 Paralympics, shatters her previous record

TOKYO, Japan — Eastern Washington University alum Jaleen Roberts placed second in the 100 meter dash in the 2020 Paralympic games on Wednesday.

This is Roberts' second silver medal of this year's games. Roberts already won a silver medal over the weekend in the long jump. She shattered her previous record by .25 seconds. Her final time for her race earlier in the day was 13.41 and her most recent time was 13.16 seconds.