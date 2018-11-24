ESTERO, Fla. --- Amber Melgoza scored 18 points and Missy Peterson had a career-high 17 points as Washington beat Duke 71-64 in the first round of the 2018 Gulf Coast Showcase at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Huskies improve to 3-1 on the season, picking up an impressive win over the Blue Devils (2-2) who had been receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. The victory keeps the Huskies in the winner’s bracket of the tournament where they face off against Fordham.

Melgoza scored 15 of her team-high 18 points in the second half. She added four assists and four rebounds.

Peterson missed her first double-double, pulling down nine rebounds to go along with three steals and a pair of assists. She finished by hitting 6-of-9 from the field including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, scoring 15 of her 17 in the first half.

Freshman center Darcy Rees scored 10 points and added five rebounds and two steals in a season-high 27 minutes.

