Ex-MLB player, coach from Lakewood goes viral on granddaughter's Tik Tok

88-year-old Wes Stock has seen quite a bit over his life around the game of baseball.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — A four-time World Series champion from Lakewood is making waves on social media with his granddaughter, with videos of the two talking about his over two decades in Major League Baseball (MLB).

"$13,500 and I had a great year that year, the next year I got my highest contract that I ever had as a player, $20,000," Stock said.

That was just one contract with the Baltimore Orioles he signed back in 1964.

Stock has 23 years of major league baseball experience as a player and pitching coach, including four World Series championships.

“It's an honor to have your name on it (replica World Series trophy in Stock’s dining room) because you were part of the club,” Stock said.

It's that replica trophy along with his other one-of-a-kind baseball memorabilia that inspired his granddaughter, Megan Rage, to create a Tik Tok series called "Baseball Stories with Grandpa."

"We just have a really great time making videos and it's just amazing how interested people are in baseball and all of the treasure trove knowledge that grandpa has," Rage said.

The series has garnered more than 23 million views since it started a year ago. One of their most popular videos was about them getting denied entry to a Tacoma Rainiers game last month, despite Stock having a "lifetime pass" to any MLB game except for the playoffs.

A pass he said he received since he played and coached for more than eight years in MLB. However, both Stock and Rage said there are no hard feelings.

"They told grandpa whenever he wants to go to a Rainiers game that [they] got him covered,” Rage said. “And I got to give credit to the girls that were working there. There's probably not that many passes in this area that go to the games and they've probably never seen one there."

Stock said he's grateful for all that baseball has given him over the years and says no ring can compete with the love for his family.