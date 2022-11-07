Why you should consider personal styling

Got a travel-filled summer? Armoire's personal styling is a great option! Sponsored by Armoire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Travel is in full swing this summer, and there's weddings abound. An estimated 2.5 million weddings are taking place this year, which means lots of dresses to buy, plenty of airplane trips and loads of cash spent — but there is a way to make this whirlwind process much easier and cheaper.

Armoire is a Seattle-based clothing rental service built for the busy woman.

"We recommend clothes to you according to your preferences," said Chief Boss Lady Ambika Singh. "You rent what you want, you keep it as long as you want. And when you're done with it, you send it back to us."

I, Ellen Meny, the author of this article, had my own travel adventures this summer — two weddings and a trip to New York City, all in one month! Thankfully, Armoire was there to help.

There's three ways to do personal styling with Armoire. Visit them in person, do a virtual styling, or send them an email. I chose the last option, sending them a long visage of what events I had planned and where I was going.

Their stylist Olivia picked out three fabulous items for me — an Eliza J Tee, a cooper & ella A-line dress, and a Maje Midi skirt. All three were highly packable, versatile, and perfect for the various events I went to.

A great way to style your rentals is to check out The PWR Feed (pronounced "power") for inspiration. This is an Instagram-esque feed of Armoire users, showing off their stellar digs.

And the best part? You can wear the clothes you really want — there's no price to worry about, no practicality to consider!

"The thing that I love personally about the service so much is that when I used to buy my clothes, my practical mind would only allow me to buy things that were practical," says Singh. "With a rental service, I get to play with clothes in a way that makes me joyful."