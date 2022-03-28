A win-win idea offers extra incentive to clean out your closet!

Armoire Clothing Rental's Closet Cleanout Campaign will pay for you to ship your unwanted clothes. Sponsored by Armoire.

SEATTLE — Every month, Armoire Clothing Rental boxes up two to three hundred items of clothing and sends them to the non-profit Dress for Success in Seattle's Pacific Place Mall.

And now, they are stepping up to do more through their Closet Cleanout Campaign.

Armoire will pay for people to ship the clothes they don't need anymore and they will sort and donate the clothes to Dress for Success.

Meanwhile, as an extra incentive, Armoire is offering a discount on its clothing rental packages.

Dress for Success is a career development agency, offering classes in financial literacy, networking, and business communication. Clothing is the necessary finishing touch.

"While it might just seem like an exterior piece, it might put you in a different position, how you hold up your head, and that feeling like I'm meant to be here," executive director Tonya Peck explained.

Peck says the partnership with Armoire will help women directly with clothing options and with their occasional private sales. Those sales events raise money for their programs.

Armoire's CEO Ambika Singh sees this partnership as a win-win, for the environment, for women in need of a career boost, and for anyone still dealing with a cluttered closet.

"I finally did my closet cleanout a few weeks ago and I feel so much better," Singh shared. "It looks like an Instagram closet. Hangers are aligned. It's all clean and I'm thrilled that the stuff I moved out of my closet is with a new person hopefully wearing them to a new job."