This business is spreading joy through cotton candy creations

SEATTLE — There's just something about cotton candy that brings out the kid in everybody - the fun shapes, the color, the sugary goodness. And it's those three things that inspired Mimi Jackson to start her own cotton candy business.

"It was kind of a fun side project that got started," says Jackson. "I love crafts and hobbies and sweets, and saw someone doing cotton candy and was just inspired."

In 2018, Sweet Art Cotton Candy was born. While Jackson and her crew have done dozens of events over the years, once the pandemic began, they've pivoted to spreading cotton candy joy through online ordering and outdoor events.

"It's just magical," laughs Jackson. "For me, it was just that childhood nostalgia and the fun of that."

Jackson spins cotton candy bunnies, spaceships, bears and much more. They're almost too cute to eat! Almost. Sweet Art's cotton candy is beautifully soft and fine, different than the crunchy bagged cotton candy you might be familiar with.

"It's higher quality," Jackson says. "It's not as grainy and has the softer, finer kind of feel."

Jackson's latest creation is the cotton candy cake, perfect for Valentine's Day, birthdays, or really any event that deserve some sweet, sweet joy.

"Cotton candy cakes are just one-hundred percent pure cotton candy, light and fluffy and absolutely delicious," Jackson says.

Each one takes about ten minutes to make, a rainbow of cotton candy colors that can be sliced up and served like a regular cake. Jackson says they keep about a week fully packaged - but once you open it up, be sure to enjoy it quickly. That probably won't be hard.

They also make cotton candy conversation hearts - three individually packaged cotton candy hearts with adorable sayings on top.

Sweet Art Cotton Candy ships their cotton candy cakes and other products all over Washington. You can order their products online. They're also doing outdoor events if you'd like a taste of their adorable cotton candy creations on a stick.