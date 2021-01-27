Garden tips for when snow's in the forecast

Ciscoe Morris on protecting plants from snowy weather

SEATTLE — When does Seattle gardening guru Ciscoe Morris get the most questions? In the dead of winter, whenever there’s snow in the forecast. And he says that there are some things you shouldn’t worry about, and others that you need to take care of if snow’s on the way.

“Snow can beat the living tweedle out of your plants. The problem with snow is it makes some plants, especially broad – leaved evergreen plants, bend over. And if you don't get out and do something about it, it can make branches break, or turn the plant into a whole new shape. And it may never grow out of that shape,” said Morris.

“So the first thing you wanna do is get out there with a rake or a broom and knock that snow off those plants. Now if it snows all night, you're gonna have to set the alarm, get out there every hour. Because it doesn't take much and it can really bend or break a plant."

Another thing Ciscoe gets a lot of questions about, especially when it snows in February and March, is will snow damage emerging flowers?