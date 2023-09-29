Reduce signs of aging with botanical green tea products

Azfasst’s top-selling facial gel can fade brown spots, diminish pore size and even out skin tone. Sponsored by Azfasst.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Board certified dermatologist Dr. Anne T. Riordan developed Azfasst skincare products in 2007 with unique green tea botanicals designed to reverse the signs of aging.

“So many of my patients were coming to me because they were confused about what to buy from the department stores and drug stores,” Dr. Riordan said. “They were spending so much money on products that either irritated their skin or were ineffective.”

Dr. Riordan addressed her patient’s concerns with a product line containing a natural antioxidant - green tea.

“What that means is it captures the free radicals that destroy the skin cells that make us look older and cause those sunspots and wrinkling,” Dr. Riordan said.

Green tea is also an anti-inflammatory, which helps with redness and makes the skin look revitalized and rejuvenized.

Azfasst’s Green Tea Facial Gel is the company’s first product that launched around 15 years ago. The botanical green tea, salicylic acid and lactic acid work together to help shrink pores, even out skin tone and lighten brown spots. Patients even use it on their hands and see reduced sunspots.

“It’s a great secondary benefit of using the facial gel,” Dr. Riordan said. “That’s why it’s one of our best-selling products, hands down.”

Another top-selling product is the Eye and Lip Cream. It can help reduce crow’s feet and lip lines and can decrease puffiness and dark circles.

Azfasst took a break during COVID but is back with upgraded, more eco-friendly packaging.

“We repackaged it and reintroduced it about a month ago, and it’s been wildly impactful for so many people,” Dr. Riordan said.

Special offer: New Day viewers can get 20 percent off all purchases by using coupon code NewDay at checkout.

To learn more about the green tea products and to make a purchase, visit the Azfasst website.

Sponsored by Azfasst.