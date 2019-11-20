SEATTLE — As we age, our skin goes through stages of breakouts and signs of aging. Dr. Anne Riordan sits down to share her skincare tips and the benefits of Azfasst's skincare line.

Azfasst offers products for every common phase that skin goes through:

Adolescence and early 20's: Tackle breakouts and blemishes with a trio of cleanser, facial gel, and moisturizer to reduce excess oil.

30's and 40's: Fight signs of preliminary aging with the facial gel to treat rosacea and lighten brown spots on the face and hands. Azfasst's eye cream uses green tea and caffeine to eliminate the signs of aging and dark circles.

50's and beyond: Add on to the benefits of the facial gel and eye cream with a boost of hydration. The night cream uses green tea and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration.

