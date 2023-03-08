Red Robin’s Summer of Yummm tour comes to Seafair

This summer, Red Robin is highlighting new menu enhancements, including juicier burgers and crispier chicken sandwiches. Sponsored by Red Robin.

SEATTLE — Red Robin is focused on providing guests with a gourmet experience, and that comes with some innovation in its kitchens.

“We’re switching out recipes,” said Gwen Anderson of Red Robin. “We’re using only the freshest of ingredients, and you can really taste it in the food.”

Burgers, like the Sauteed Shroom Burger, are now cooked on flat top grills. This caramelizes the burger patties to lock in the juice and flavors.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is crispier than ever with hand battered chicken breasts, and favorites like the Onion Ring Tower and Gourmet Cheeseburger are still popular go-tos.

To highlight their delicious food, Red Robin is hosting pop-up events, including at Seafair from August 4-5.

“The very first Red Robin ever was right here in Seattle, Washington,” Anderson said. “So I think it’s pretty cool that a little over 50 years later, Red Robin is coming back to Seattle to celebrate it with Seattle.”

You can explore the Red Robin Airstream and get a cheeseburger sample. The kids will be entertained with a bottomless fry pit, 3D burger wall and more. The fun then continues at Federal Way on Sunday, August 6.

Red Robin has also kicked off a Summer of Yummm social media contest called the Yummm-Offf. Fans can record their best “yummm” and submit it on social media with the hashtag #YummmOff. Prizes include free burgers for a year, $5,000 and more.

See below for the weekend’s event schedule and visit the Red Robin website for more information on the Summer of Yummm.

Summer of Yummm Tour Stop at Seattle Seafair Festival

Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (both days)

4630 38th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Summer of Yummm Tour Stop at Red Robin Federal Way

Sunday, August 6

11 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

31920 Gateway Center Blvd S, Federal Way, WA 98003

