Providence Swedish program helps multiple sclerosis patients thrive

SEATTLE — Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that causes the body's immune system to attack the brain and spinal cord, which make up the central nervous system.

“You can think of the nervous system as a bunch of wires,” said Dr. James Bowen, medical director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center. “The myelin on the nerves, which would be like the insulation of the wires, get damaged, and the wire can’t conduct the signal. It happens at random times at random locations within the nervous system.”

MS affects people differently, so it can come with a wide range of symptoms and is often unpredictable. Symptoms can include loss of muscle control, numbness and tingling, vision loss, dizziness and fatigue.

“It causes a lot of very unusual symptoms that are sometimes hard to run down,” Dr. Bowen said.

The disease can have a major impact on a patient’s life, including their job, family and lifestyle. That’s why neurologists and researchers are working to advance treatments. When Dr. Bowen first got into the field, there were no treatments.

“Now there are 19,” Dr. Bowen said. “None of them are cures, but they do slow the disease down.”

Providence Swedish is home to the largest Multiple Sclerosis Center in the Northwest. The center focuses on three areas: medical care, research and patient wellness.

“We set out a few years ago to create really the most comprehensive center that we could think of,” Dr. Bowen said.

The center offers four world-class neurologists that only treat MS and a rehabilitation doctor that is fellowship-trained in MS. Research is a large component of the center, and there are 30 to 33 studies going on at any one time.

Patients can also participate in support groups, classes like yoga and Pilates, music therapy and social events. An occupational therapist leads the Adventure Program to give patients experiences they may not try otherwise, like outdoor activities.

“When you think about a disease like MS, it just tears a patient’s life apart,” Dr. Bowen said. “How do you put that back together? One of the things that we’ve tried to do is give them a little piece of what they were before.”

