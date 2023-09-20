HIPEC treatment delivers heated chemotherapy directly to cancer cells

A procedure of surgery and targeted chemotherapy is effective at treating abdominal cancers that have spread beyond organ of origin. Sponsored by Providence Swedish.

SEATTLE — Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemoperfusion (HIPEC) is a complex treatment where chemotherapy is delivered into the abdomen through catheters after the extensive surgical removal of a tumor in the abdomen.

“The idea here is you’re giving chemotherapy in a heated fashion directly to the abdominal cavity to target cells within the abdominal cavity,” said Dr. Evan Ong, oncologist, Swedish Cancer Institute.

Cancer types most commonly treated with this two-step approach include colorectal, appendiceal, gastric and ovarian cancers that have not spread beyond the abdomen.

“There’s a select few types of cancer that spread directly into the abdominal cavity, and we try to target those patients,” Dr. Ong said.

Heat sensitizes cancer cells to chemotherapy, and the direct, focused application of HIPEC helps control the spread of cancer after major surgery.

“You’re finding this balance between helping their quality of life and extending their survival,” Dr. Ong said.

Oncologists at Swedish see many patients with abdominal cancers, and they are well-versed in this two-step surgery and HIPEC procedure.

“We probably have about, between myself and my partner, about 30 years of experience doing this procedure, so we are probably the most experienced institution within Seattle,” Dr. Ong said.

Patients are typically in the hospital for two weeks after their surgery, and the recovery at home is often three to six months.

“If survival can be managed all the way to 10 years, it’s worth it to get one of these procedures.”

Dr. Ong says the future of HIPEC will be trying to expand the selection of patients eligible and varying the chemotherapy.

