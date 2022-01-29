Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk on Seattle - What's Up This Week

Jo Koy / Jan. 22 / Climate Pledge Arena
He’s one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy is coming home with his brand new “Funny is Funny” world tour. You can catch Koy at Climate Pledge Arena this Saturday Night.
Anastasia / Jan. 25 - 30 / Paramount Theatre
Based on the animated film of the same name, the musical “Anastasia” follows a young woman who sets out to discover her past while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her. “Anastasia” runs Jan. 25 – 30 at the Paramount Theater.
Harlem Globetrotters / Jan. 27 / ShoWare Center
The clowns of the court are back in session. The Harlem Globetrotters are returning with a new show that’s part streetball, part interactive entertainment. There will also be a tribute to the late great player Curly Neal. You can see them play next Thursday at the Accesso Showare Center in Kent, Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, and Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.
Ozark / Jan. 21 / Netflix
One of Netflix’s best shows is starting its final season. “Ozark” — the thriller about a family who gets caught up laundering money for a drug cartel, is coming to an end. The final season will be released in two parts with part one dropping tomorrow on Netflix.
