Here's how you can shatterproof your Christmas tree and home for the holidays

Anyone with kids and pets knows how difficult Christmas decorating can be (or at least doing enough to make it look good.)

Luckily, Lisa from Lucky Home in Issaquah joined New Day NW to share ways you can shatterproof your tree without skimping on the elegance. Plus, she shared a little secret to help you make next year's decorating easier.

Featured ornaments

1. Shatterproof ornaments with ornament hangers: Place them as close to the branch as possible so they look like they're dripping off the end of the branch. Use ornament hangers and wire them on so that even if a cat or kid shakes the tree, they won't fall off easily.

2. Ribbons: Ribbon looks beautiful on a tree. You can use patterns like plaid.

3. Picks: You can use picks that look like icicles, that will stick out of the tree but can't be damaged.

4. Jiggle bells: Like picks, these stick out of the tree. They look and sound beautiful and kids and pets will love them.

Other featured decorations

1. Cardboard trees: These beautiful decorations are terrific for mantles and bookshelves. They give a great holiday feel but no one will be hurt by them.

2. Garland with red ball ornaments: These are also shatterproof and will also look terrific on a mantlepiece or bookshelf.

