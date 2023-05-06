Looking for great beer and bites? Burlington has both

Check out our round-up of the best places to eat and drink in Burlington. Sponsored by Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

BURLINGTON, Wash. — With more than 50 places to eat and drink, Burlington is home to a wide variety of different cuisines to bite into.

Tacos Tecalitlan

In the mood for Mexican? We found a place that's sure to satisfy.

Tacos Tecalitlan specializes in tacos, but they have a variety of other authentic Mexican dishes as well.

"Tacos Tecalitlan started as a food truck nearly 30 years ago, and eventually grew into three food trucks, and outgrew our commissary kitchen," said Martha Deleon, co-owner of Tacos Tecalitlan. "So we've been into our new building a little over two years ago and it's been going great thus far."



Many of the menu items come from recipes from Deleon’s mom who started the place in the mid-90s. They make a variety of dishes, but one item stands out: tacos. Deleon said they offer a variety of meats, but Quesi Birria has become quite popular.

The Seattle Times recently named their chicharron taco western Washington’s best.



"The chicharron meat is a mixed combination of pork fat and meat," Deleon said. "Crunchy flavorful."



After you eat, Tacos Tecalitlan wants you to walk away with two things.



"A full belly and the desire to continue to come back," said Deleon.

Train Wreck





Looking for a place that the locals go to? Then be sure to pull into the Train Wreck.

"I was trying to figure out a name for it," said Owner Nick Crandall. "My aunt was like, 'Hey, you should call it the Train Wreck.' I said 'OK, why?' She's like, 'Well, all your friends are kind of train wrecks and I think it would fit.'"

The name not only fits, but they’ve also gone on to serve the best pub grub in town.



"We've put the baby back ribs on the menu. We do slow smoke and then we cook them to order," said Crandall. "The Reuben sandwich goes back a long way. We slow-cook the pastrami for about nine hours. And then it's served with a side of fries that we cut here."

If you have room, their bloody Mary is known throughout Skagit County.

"It comes with two breakfast sliders, breakfast, and sausage balls on it," Crandall said. "Bacon, potato wraps, and veggies in a mason jar. It kind of like looks like a bouquet of flowers."





Chuckanut Brewery





For beer lovers, Burlington is home to one of the most popular stops on the Skagit ale trail – Chuckanut Brewery.

"We are pretty unique in the beer industry, especially in the Northwest because we really focus a lot on European-style beers with a pretty heavy emphasis on traditional German lagers," said Spencer Ebel with Chuckanut Brewery. "Pilsner is the one that we're best known for. You see it all over Seattle on tap. Pilsner is the world's most popular beer, it's light, it's crisp, it's refreshing. It's very light in body. It is very bright."

A Dunkel lager is one of Chuckanut Brrewery's biggest award-winning beers, claiming medals at the World Beer Cup, the Great American Beer Festival and Washington Beer Awards, according to Ebel. Dunkels are a Munich-style dark lager, which is dark in color and light in body.

"Still very smooth and gets a lot of nice coffee, and chocolate toffee notes to it," said Ebel.

In an area where hoppy beer is big, Chuckanut Brewery's beer is a refreshing change.

"It's really nice, light beer that's a little more drinkable, less hoppy," Ebel said.