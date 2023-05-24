A Bellingham brewery that offers far more than a cold one - 2023's BNWE

Boundary Bay has a long tradition of doing good in the community. #k5evening

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Boundary Bay Brewery is the winner of Best Destination Brewery in 2023's Best Northwest Escapes viewer's poll.

Bellingham's Boundary Bay Brewery has been a destination for decades.

"We opened in 1995 so it was a much different beer culture then," said owner Ed Bennet. "We were one of the few Northwest breweries to jump in and start making an IPA."

For owners Janet Lightner and Ed Bennet, the staff is family here. And vice versa. Janey's daughter Madison Pugmire grew up in this brewery.

"I used to be able to sit in the taproom and drink my hot cocoa and watch my cartoons in the morning," said Pugmire.

Today she manages the restaurant, often with her infant son Lucien in the brewery with her.

It's fitting for a place with the nicknames "Bellingham's living room" and "Bellingham's backyard," according to Pugmire.

Sure, you'll find award-winning beer at Boundary. But you'll also find multiple outdoor seating areas and live music that welcomes everyone. The brewery is also pet friendly and has a gallery space in the taproom with rotating displays, most of it available for purchase.

The food is locally sourced, some from nearby waters, like the steamer clams and the salmon pesto sandwich.

But the most important thing you'll find here is community. Posters inside promote upcoming events supporting everything from 6th grade band kids to Sea to Ski - an iconic Bellingham relay race - to organizations working to end hunger.



It's a tiny sampling of the good that's been done in 'Bellingham's Living Room' for decades.



"I love being a part of something that's bigger. Boundary is staying true to who Boundary is and it's always been family-first and community-first and supporting everything as much as we can," said Pugmire.