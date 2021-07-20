This boat is the best way to enjoy a summer day on NW waters

Enjoy summer on a beautiful boat with a built-in cooler! Sponsored by Signature Yachts.

SEATTLE — Looking for a great way to celebrate summer? Signature Yachts has you covered with the gorgeous Beneteau Oceanis 51.1.

The Beneteau is French-designed and built. The boat is east and fun to sail, but she's also spacious and has tons of amenities that made it perfect for socializing.

The spacious cockpit has a built-in cooler in the middle table that seats eight, so it's perfect for chilling wine for an evening happy hour!

Another unique feature is the transom, or back of the boat. The transom can lower to water level, which turns it into a fabulous swim platform.