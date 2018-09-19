The revitalization of Tacoma's Old City Hall is moving forward after the city selected a developer to enter into negotiations with.

Surge Tacoma specializes in creating office space.

"Surge Tacoma submitted a compelling proposal to reactivate the historic Old City Hall by infusing the building with uses that will appeal to our entire community — residents, entrepreneurs and visitors,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards.

In the proposal, Surge outlines plans for a mixed-use project which includes three restaurants, a bar, 20,000 square feet of retail space, 20,000 square feet of office and work space, 40 micro apartments, and an event space located in the clock tower.

The development team consists of Harlow & Falk LLP, NBS Financial, Pacific Engineering, Easyway Contractors, CBRE and Artifacts Consulting, Inc.

“The redevelopment proposal aligns with the building’s storied history as a welcoming public place. It has the potential to be an economic catalyst while providing affordable housing that helps ensure those who work in Tacoma can continue to live here as well," said Woodards.

The next step is for the City of Tacoma and Surge to enter negotiations regarding the development and sales agreement for the building. An agreement could be reached as early as January 2019.

