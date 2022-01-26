Washington Senate passes bill to pause new long-term care tax

The House previously voted to delay the implementation of the program that was originally set to start in January.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Senate voted Wednesday to delay the implementation of the state's new long-term care payroll tax to address solvency concerns and other issues raised about the first-in-the-nation defined benefit.

The bill previously passed by the House now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for final approval. Inslee previously asked for a delay in the program after lawmakers "identified some areas that need adjustments."

Inslee is expected to sign the bill Friday.

The tax was set to start this month but is now delayed until July 1, 2023.

Washington passed the first-of-its-kind long-term care tax in 2019.

Under the care tax, Washington workers will pay 0.58% earned into the Washington Cares Fund, which equals 58 cents per $100 earned. Someone who earns $75,000 a year will pay about $435 a year into their account, according to the state Employment Security Department.

The program ensures taxpayers who have contributed for 10 years receive $36,500 over their lifetime to help pay for long-term care needs, like in-home care, nursing home care, hearing aids, trained support for caregivers, home-delivered meals, memory care, necessary home renovations and many other services, according to the WA Cares Fund website.

Though the Employment Security Department didn't start collecting long-term care premiums from employers, some employees may have seen that 0.58% taken out of their paycheck. That includes the state, which planned to hold collected funds in reserve pending lawmaker action.

If Inslee signs the bill on Friday, any money that has been collected will be returned.