Veterans who died by suicide would be honored under Washington bill

Legislation that passed Monday could result in a memorial for veterans who served in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to help and honor veterans is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

The legislation calls for a new memorial on the state Capitol campus to honor those who died in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. A portion of the memorial would recognize soldiers who died by suicide after returning from battle.

“We need to acknowledge them. We need places to heal,” said State Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, the prime sponsor of House Bill 1181.

Under the proposal, which was passed by the House Monday afternoon, the state would give up to $200,000 to organizations that help veterans suffering from depression or those with suicidal thoughts.

The state would also need to raise awareness about a new phone number to help anyone contemplating suicide.

Under a bill passed last year, by July 2022 every cellphone user will be able to access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Orwall said 95% of cellphone users can already make the call.

New signs and license plate decals will help spread the word about the lifeline number, said Orwall.

The bill also authorizes Secretary of State Steve Hobbs to start public fundraising for the memorial.

“It means we’re not forgotten,” said Hobbs, a member of the Washington National Guard, who was deployed to Iraq.

Hobbs said he suffered from depression when he returned from Iraq and thinks honoring those who chose to end their lives deserve recognition as part of the memorial.

“The war is over, but for my brothers and sisters, the battle still goes on in their minds,” said Hobbs.