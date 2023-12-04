Washington lawmakers pass bill that would give rideshare drivers right to paid family, medical leave

The legislation provides rideshare drivers with the right to unemployment benefits and ensures the programs will be paid for by the service the drivers work for.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would make the state the first in the nation to write into law the right to paid family and medical leave for rideshare drivers.

House Bill 1570 passed 49-0 in the Senate Tuesday after passing in the House in March. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for final approval.

The legislation provides rideshare drivers with the right to unemployment benefits and ensured that paid family and medical leave programs will be paid for by the service for which the driver works.

Under the law, drivers will have the right to up to 12 weeks of paid leave in the event of a medical event or the birth of a child.

Access to the programs is expected to come online for drivers in July 2024.

House Bill 1570 comes in addition to House Bill 2076, also known as the Expand Fairness Act, which was passed into law in 2022. HB 2076 set the highest statewide wage floor for drivers nationwide, and provided drivers with access to workers’ compensation insurance, paid sick time and protections against unjustified termination.

Washington state has more than 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers, according to a 2022 study, mostly comprised of immigrants and people of color. The study also found that 30% of drivers and their families rely on food stamps in King County, with 24% living in federal poverty.