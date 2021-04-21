Former Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp to run for Congress

The former Republic police chief claimed the 2020 election process was "unlawful" and sued nine county auditors along with the Secretary of State.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Washington State governor candidate Loren Culp filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday to run for Congress in the state’s 4th District.

Culp ran an unsuccessful campaign against Governor Jay Inslee in 2020 and refused to concede. Inslee was elected to a third term with 57% of the vote.

The former Republic police chief claimed the election process was "unlawful" and sued nine county auditors along with the Secretary of State. He eventually dropped the suit.

Culp didn't become a statewide figure until he took a stand against Gov. Jay Inslee when he refused to enforce voter-approved I-1639, which strengthens gun regulations and places limits on gun purchases. It led to appearances in conservative media, a book tour and the start of his campaign.

The day after the election in 2020, Culp learned he wouldn’t have a job as the Republic Police Chief. During a Facebook Live, Culp said he took a leave of absence from his job as police chief in August or September of 2020 to finish up his campaign. He later found out the city council voted to cut the police department from the budget.

Culp will challenge Congressman Dan Newhouse, a fellow Republican, in the 2022 primary. Newhouse was one of 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Some Washington State Republicans called for Newhouse’s resignation after the vote.

Newhouse won the 2020 election with 66% of the vote.