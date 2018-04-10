KING 5 announced today coverage plans to live broadcast two U.S. Senate debates and one WA-8th Congressional District debate in October, making it the only news organization in Washington to live broadcast all three debates.

Adding to this extensive coverage, KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand and anchor Mark Wright will offer a 30-minute post-analysis of the first Senate debate, and Brand will co-moderate the WA-8th Congressional debate.

"Our viewers and voters deserve fair and robust debates that allow us to ask tough questions and probe candidates beyond just a sound bite,” said Natalie Brand, KING 5 political reporter. “I’m thankful to be part of a team and debate coalition dedicated to making that happen. I hear from the community how much they appreciate the in-depth political coverage that we provide."

Produced by the Washington State Debate Coalition, the debates are free, open to the public, and sited on college and university campuses in eastern, western and central Washington. The debates will conclude a few weeks before the November 6 general election and a day after ballots are mailed to Washington voters. A complete coverage schedule can be found below:

U.S. Senate Debate #1: Monday, October 8

Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma

Live on KING, 12:30-1:30pm

Post-analysis on KING with Natalie Brand and Mark Wright, 1:30-2pm

Replay on KONG, 7-8pm

WA-8th Congressional Debate: Wednesday, October 17

Central Washington University, Ellensburg

Live on KING 7-8pm

Co-moderated by KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand

U.S. Senate Debate #2: Saturday, October 20

Spokane Community College, Spokane

Live on KONG 3-4pm

Replay on KING 7-8pm

The debates will also be streamed live online at king5.com and on the KING 5 app.

