Infrastructure package contains billions of dollars for Washington projects

The infrastructure package passed by the Senate, Tuesday, contains funding for roads, bridges, public transit, rail projects, and broadband.

SEATTLE — The infrastructure package passed by the Senate on Tuesday contains billions of dollars for roads, bridges, public transit, rail projects and broadband in Washington state.

“Many states in the United States need infrastructure investment, but I would put the State of Washington high on a list of states that desperately need infrastructure investment,” Sen. Maria Cantwell said.

“It's always been, how do we piece something together? Where can we get a few bucks to throw at infrastructure? Well, this is unprecedented,” said Russ Elliot, director of the State Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce.

Washington could receive $100 million to provide broadband for an estimated 214,000 people who currently don't have connectivity, according to Sen. Patty Murray’s office.

“What's going to happen is you're going to see underserved areas be focused on first,” Elliott said.

He also expects money to help low-income households pay their broadband bills.

Washington could also receive $71 million over five years to build more electric vehicle charging stations, Murray’s office said.

“If they're there, people will use them,” said Steven Lough, president emeritus of the Seattle Electric Vehicle Association.

There are still some places in Washington where he is not comfortable driving his electric Chevy Bolt.

“We went to Long Beach, Washington, last weekend, and down there, there are no charging stations,” Lough said.

A few other highlights for Washington, according to Murray and Cantwell:

$4.7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $605 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

$1.79 billion to improve public transportation options across the state.

$12 billion for intercity passenger rail expansion and improvement, which could expand service on Washington’s state-supported Cascades line, and support Washington State Department of Transportation’s high-speed rail efforts.

$16 billion for Amtrak repairs, including replacing Amtrak’s aging passenger cars used on the Empire Builder and Coast Starlight routes with new cars.

The infrastructure bill now heads to the House, where it faces an uphill battle.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House won't take up the bill until the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion bill focused on health care, education, and climate change.