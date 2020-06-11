Too young to vote: Why these Seattle kids are so invested in the presidential election

A group of middle school students at the Seattle School for Boys have been glued to the television this week, waiting for the outcome of the presidential election.

SEATTLE — Registered voters aren't the only ones watching how the elections are playing out this week.

A group of sixth and seventh graders at the Seattle School for Boys have been glued to the television, focused on what the outcome could mean for their future.

"I feel like in some way. Like, this election affects me. It affects everyone, even though everyone's not able to vote," said Lowell Zadonis.

The twelve year old said local and national elections matter too much not to pay attention.

"I mean I've been told sometimes that I'm a little too young to like be learning all this stuff," Zadonis said.

While he and his classmates are a few years shy of voting age, they're focused on the issues of today and tomorrow.

"The biggest one for me is climate change," said Zadonis.

Zadonis' classmate Gabe Whitehouse is focused on the Electoral College maps and said he thinks the system is outdated.

"I feel like what the Electoral College is is an outdated system from the early 1800s and this is 2020. I feel like we shouldn't be using stuff from 200 years ago to run how things work today," said Whitehouse.

Teacher Mary Louise said she thinks it's a monumental moment to facilitate these conversations with her students.

"I love that they understand that it is their future and also that this is our present," said Louise.

Principal Jerome Hunter said he's inspired by his students.