'Easy peasy': Sammamish 8-year-old tracks Electoral College votes from her living room

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — The world is watching as votes continue to be counted in the United States presidential race. Even kids are increasingly aware of this election, but perhaps none more so than a third grader in Sammamish.

Paige Davis, 8, is paying very close attention to the election and she's even tracking the results with markers on her own Electoral College map.

Paige's mother said a friend, and former elementary teacher, gave them some blank maps and the family decided it would be a fun way to engage her kids during the election process.

Paige was surprisingly fascinated during the presidential debates and started recording results on election night.

"I was interested because I wanted to know what their behavior is and how they set examples and how they would change other's minds," said Paige.

She started asking questions about the states and red versus blue. She also wanted to understand what the Electoral College number meant.

"I mean literally after you learn it, it’s easy-peasy, lemon squeezy," said Paige, when asked if she thought the process was complicated.

Since election night, Paige has become a political powerhouse and is updating her map as the results trickle in.