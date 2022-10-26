Over 5,000 students in Monroe School District could be impacted if levy fails

Officials said everything from school nurses to mental health counselors, para-educators, teachers, bus drivers, even sports programs could be cut if the levy fails.

MONROE, Wash. — A critical levy is set to expire that could take teachers and programs in the Monroe School District with it, but it is facing stiff opposition.

School officials are quick to point out this is not a new tax. It's a continuation of one that has been in effect for years. Losing it would be a first.

"If we cannot fund classrooms, if we cannot fund teachers and have enough support, that has a direct impact on our kids," said Monroe School Board Vice President Jeremiah Campbell.

Everything from school nurses to mental health counselors, para-educators, teachers, crossing guards, bus drivers, even sports programs would be under consideration for cuts if the levy isn't approved by voters on November 8, according to district officials.

The levy accounts for almost 15% of the district's total operating budget.

"There isn't a part of our school budget this levy does not touch," Campbell said.

The state funds basic education but doesn't provide for any extras, like drama and music programs, or additional teachers that keep class sizes in Monroe to 19 students.

That's where the levy comes in.

In this case, the owner of a median-priced, $700,000 home in the Monroe School District would continue to pay about $1,200 a year for school programs.

With prices going up everywhere, however, an extra $100 a month in people's pockets is significant.

Parent of three, Melanie Lockhart, wonders what is more important.

"To take away that tax, would it help us financially at home, yes," she said, "but where else am I going to put that money that's more important than toward kids' education?"

Voters decided to keep that money in their pockets when they rejected this very same levy extension last February.

Because it already failed once, state law dictates this is the last time the tax can can be put of the ballot.

School officials can't remember the last time a levy was rejected twice.

Campbell is admittedly worried.

"I'm nervous," he said. "If the levy does not pass the biggest loser of all is not the school district it's the students."

The education levy only needs a simple majority to pass.