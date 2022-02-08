Rep. Kim Schrier leads in District 8 race after initial returns

Representatives are elected to a two-year term and serve people in specific districts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Congresswoman Kim Schrier is leading in the primary race for the 8th legislative district seat with 49% of the vote. Challenger Matt Larkin is trailing with 16% after the initial round of returns were counted on Tuesday. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn sits one point behind with 15% of the vote.

KING 5 Political Analyst Gary Locke said the race will be a "real nail-biter" between Dunn and Larkin to see who will be challenging Schrier in November.

Incumbents from all 10 of Washington's Congressional districts are facing at least one challenger.

Representatives are elected to a two-year term and serve people in specific districts. The number of voting representatives for all 50 states in the U.S. House is no more than 435.

District 1

Suzan DelBene, who represents District 1, is being challenged by Matthew Heines, Derek Chartrand, Vincent Cavaleri, and Tom Spears.

District one encompasses Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish counties and about one-third of King County.

District 2

Incumbent Rick Larsen faces Cody Hart, Dan Matthews, Doug Revelle, Bill Wheeler, Jon Welch, Brandon Lee Stalnaker, Jason Call, Leif Johnson, and Carrie R. Kennedy for District 2.

District 2 includes Island and San Juan counties.

District 3

Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler is facing opposition from within her own party for District 3, which encompasses a number of counties in southern and central Washington. Beutler is being challenged by Chris Byrd, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Vicki Kraft, Oliver Black, Heidi St. John, Davy Ray, Leslie L. French, and Joe Kent.

District 3 includes Lewis, Pacific Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania, and Klickitat counties, along with a portion of Thurston County.

District 4

In District 4, incumbent Dan Newhouse faces challengers Corey Gibson, Loren Culp, Brad Klippert, Jacek Kobiesa, Doug White, Benancio Garcia III, and Jerrod Sessler.

District 4 includes a large portion of central Washington, including Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adam counties, along with a portion of Walla Walla County.

District 5

In District 5, incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers faces challengers Natasha Hill, Sean Clynch, and Anne Marie Danimus.

District 5 includes Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Whitman, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, and Asotin counties.

District 6

District 6 incumbent Derek Kilmer faces challengers Rebecca Parson, Tom Triggs, Chris Binns, Todd Bloom, and Elizabeth Kreiselmaier.

District 6 includes the Olympic peninsula, most of Kitsap, and much of Tacoma.

District 7

District 7 incumbent Pramila Jayapal faces challengers Cliff Moon, Jesse James, and Paul Glumaz.

District 7 includes most of Seattle, Vashon Island, Edmonds, Shoreline, Normandy Park, and Lake Forest Park.

District 8

Incumbent Kim Schrier faces challengers Emet Ward, Reagan Dunn, Matt Larking, Dave Chapman, Ryan Dean Burkett, Justin Greywolf, Keith Arnold, Patrick Dillon, Jesse Jensen, and Scott Stephenson.

District 8 includes portions of King and Pierce cuonties, as well as Chelan and Kittitas counties.

District 9

District 9 incumbent Adam Smith faces challengers Doug Basler, David Michael Anderson, Sea Chan, Seth Pedersen, and Stephanie Gallardo.

District 9 includes the central Puget Sound region from Tacoma to Bellevue.

District 10

District 10 incumbent Marilyn Strickland face challengers Richard Boyce, Keith Swank, Eric Mahaffy, and Dan Earnest.