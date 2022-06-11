2022 midterm elections: Washington's U.S. Senate candidates make final push

With election day just a few days away, Sen. Patty Murray and candidate Tiffany Smiley encouraged their supporters to get out and vote.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — We're less than 48 hours away from Election Night with a heated U.S. Senate race still up in the air. Both U.S. Senator Patty Murray and candidate Tiffany Smiley are out in the community, making a final push to get your vote.

Dozens of people braced the cold Sunday afternoon, showing support for the person they believe will best serve Washington as its U.S. Senator moving forward. U.S. Sen. Murray hosted an event in Kirkland, while candidate Smiley hosted an event in Kent.

"I am ending this race exactly how I started it, talking directly to the people of Washington state," said Smiley.

"This is such a critical election, everything we care about is on the line," said Sen. Murray.

Among the crowd of supporters Sunday were some names you're likely familiar with. Second Gentleman of the U.S., Doug Emhoff, put his support behind Sen. Murray.

"She's doing the work for you and this state and for this country and we need to send her back," said Emhoff.

Meanwhile, Smiley was accompanied by Matt Larkin, a candidate for Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

“Things are trending in all the wrong direction, and we got to turn it around," said Larkin.

Despite both sides disagreeing on a lot of topics, one thing is certain: both candidates hope people will get out and vote.

"The enthusiasm on the ground is real, so if that's indicative of voter turnout that's great, Washington state we're turning out the vote, everyone needs to vote," said Smiley.