USPS raising some rates in 2021 but not the Forever Stamp

The Forever Stamp will stay 55 cents but other rates are going up in 2021.

The U.S. Postal Service announced increased rates for 2021, but the cost of a First-Class Forever Stamp for a letter of 1-ounce or less will stay at 55 cents.

A single-piece letter additional ounce will increase from 15 cents to 20 cents, USPS said Friday. The metered mail 1-ounce price will go up from 50 cents to 51 cents.

Domestic postcards will cost more, from 35 cents to 36 cents.

Single-piece, 1-ounce flat rates will stay at $1.

The Postal Regulatory Commission must review the prices before they take effect on Jan. 24, 2021.